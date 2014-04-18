About this website

“Surely we can’t be the first people to do this?” I kept asking our travel agent, the airline and our therapists. We certainly are not the first family with a disabled child to travel to America but at times it felt that way.

That was when the idea for this website came to me. Why not share all my research and great discoveries with others who are either, planning a trip, or are feeling nervous about giving it a go.

Planning and research gave us a fantastic holiday and some unique experiences. It also made sure that we made the most of our time and that we didn’t spend valuable time on holiday working things out.

At first this site was just going to be about travelling to the USA but then I started to think about people travelling to Australia that may benefit from some of our experiences locally. It may be useful to those travelling from interstate or even help Sydneysiders discover a new spot to have fun as a family.

I believe in living life positively so this is about positive experiences. There are of course always going to be places that are harder or not possible to go with a wheelchair but this website is about encouraging people to explore the possible.

I hope that you will get out there and give it a go!

There’s a lot of information here and the best way to use this website is to browse the Categories in the menu to the right.